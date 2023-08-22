Gunther loses to WWE's most underrated star after not being pinned for 18 months

Gunther is a little over two weeks from becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. After not being pinned for 18 months, Gunther suffered a shock defeat on RAW, albeit via countout.

On the latest episode of RAW, The Ring General defended his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable, who became the number one contender two nights after SummerSlam 2023. After getting sick of Gable, Gunther made the match for this week.

Chad Gable, who has often been deemed to be one of WWE's best performers but constantly remains underrated, put on yet another incredible performance against The Ring General, suplexing him to the timekeeper's area before rushing back to the ring to pick up the win via a count-out.

Gable continues to be WWE's most underrated superstar. Many fans have been clamoring for a singles push for the former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

Naturally, The Ring General was furious after the match and was seen screaming at Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci backstage, even though they played no part in the contest.

It seems that a match between the two men seems inevitable at Payback. The show will probably mark the Imperium leader's last hurdle before breaking the all-time record of Honky Tonk Man.

