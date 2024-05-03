Gunther makes blockbuster World Heavyweight Championship announcement; he made it at a big WWE show

Gunther may have lost the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL, but he's ready for his next challenge. He announced a huge World Heavyweight Championship match at the WWE Vienna house show.

At the Vienna house show, Gunther faced former rival Chad Gable, and he destroyed him in the match. The two put on an incredible bout, but the usually heel Ring General was a complete babyface in front of his home crowd, as they cheered everything that he did for the entire match.

The huge pop he received when he entered the arena was only a hint of what the crowd had in store for him.

The Imperium leader did not have the best of luck coming into the house show. He had lost the World Heavyweight Title match against Damian Priest only a day before. Not only that, but he also dropped his Intercontinental Title to Sami Zayn a few days back at WrestleMania.

The former champion, though, had a message to send to his home crowd. He said that a real Viennese never stays down. He said that he had held the Intercontinental Title for 666 days and that, very soon, he'd do the same with the World Heavyweight Championship.

This was the first time he had explicitly expressed his interest in pursuing the world title, and the announcement thrilled the crowd.

Gunther is currently going after the King of the Ring

However, Gunther knows what he's going after before he goes after the World Heavyweight Title.

He has announced himself for King of the Ring. With the tournament beginning soon, he is laser-focused.

With him so focused, he might not be pushed off by anyone, but after that, he intends to go after the world title.

