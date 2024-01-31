Gunther makes a bold claim about a potential title versus title match against a major WWE champion

Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently addressed possibly facing WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a title-versus-title match.

The Ring General is one of the most dominant WWE Superstars on the current roster. He recently reached 600 days as Intercontinental Champion. Meanwhile, The Visionary has held the World Heavyweight Championship for nearly 249 days. The two superstars recently had a heated confrontation on Monday Night RAW ahead of the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Gunther commented on having a potential title-versus-title match against Rollins. He stated it would be interesting, claiming he would walk out with both championships.

"I always thought that scenario would be interesting with me and Seth in there. The Intercontinental Champion versus the World Heavyweight Champion. Actually, in that scenario it all works out how I would like it: I would be the only one able to walk out with both titles," he said.

The Ring General added:

"But yeah, speculation is a great thing, I think," said the Intercontinental Champion. "Unpredictable this year, it is what makes this business exciting; nobody knows where it's going." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Gunther praised WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

The Visionary was the first superstar to win the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Hence, he has been trusted by the company to build it up from scratch.

During his interview with Busted Open Radio, Gunther praised Seth Rollins' work since becoming World Heavyweight Champion:

"I've been honored rebuilding or building the reputation of the title than him. It's a very difficult spot to be in, to be the first one to have the new established title when everyone relies on you to make it work, and I think he's done pretty well." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Rollins has defended his championship against several top stars over the past few months, including Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura. Last Monday on RAW, he urged the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes to challenge him at WrestleMania 40. It would be interesting to see who would be The Visionary's next challenger.

