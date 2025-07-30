  • home icon
Gunther makes a bold prediction for the outcome of his title defense against CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 30, 2025 22:09 GMT
CM Punk and Gunther (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Ahead of the match, The Ring General made a bold prediction.

The Austrian star will be heading into the match on the back of one of the biggest matches of his career. At Saturday Night's Main Event XL, he successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg in the Hall of Famer's retirement match.

On Instagram, Gunther predicted a clean victory over Punk when they lock horns at SummerSlam this weekend at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

"Clean Victory," wrote Gunther.
Check out Gunther's post on Instagram:

Punk became the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship after winning a Gauntlet Match. On this week's RAW, he once again came face-to-face with the reigning champion ahead of their match.

Teddy Long gave his verdict on the upcoming title match between Gunther and CM Punk

Teddy Long briefly spoke about the upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and CM Punk. The WWE veteran highlighted Punk's in-ring experience and his awareness, stating that he knows a lot of tricks.

Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Long said that he is backing the self-proclaimed Best in the World to walk out as the new World Heavyweight Champion. He said:

"Well, Punk is the in-ring veteran now. He's done a lot of things, he's smart, and he knows a lot of tricks. So I'm looking for Punk to win this one."
At the Night of Champions 2025 Premium Live Event, CM Punk unsuccessfully challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. He came close to winning the title, but failed courtesy of Seth Rollins and his faction's shenanigans.

This time around, though, Rollins is sidelined with an injury. Despite The Visionary having the Money in the Bank briefcase, there are quite slim chances of him costing Punk the World Heavyweight Championship, unless he executes a different plan.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

