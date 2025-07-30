Gunther makes a bold prediction for the outcome of his title defense against CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam

Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Ahead of the match, The Ring General made a bold prediction.The Austrian star will be heading into the match on the back of one of the biggest matches of his career. At Saturday Night's Main Event XL, he successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg in the Hall of Famer's retirement match.On Instagram, Gunther predicted a clean victory over Punk when they lock horns at SummerSlam this weekend at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.&quot;Clean Victory,&quot; wrote Gunther.Check out Gunther's post on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPunk became the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship after winning a Gauntlet Match. On this week's RAW, he once again came face-to-face with the reigning champion ahead of their match.Teddy Long gave his verdict on the upcoming title match between Gunther and CM PunkTeddy Long briefly spoke about the upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and CM Punk. The WWE veteran highlighted Punk's in-ring experience and his awareness, stating that he knows a lot of tricks.Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Long said that he is backing the self-proclaimed Best in the World to walk out as the new World Heavyweight Champion. He said:&quot;Well, Punk is the in-ring veteran now. He's done a lot of things, he's smart, and he knows a lot of tricks. So I'm looking for Punk to win this one.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the Night of Champions 2025 Premium Live Event, CM Punk unsuccessfully challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. He came close to winning the title, but failed courtesy of Seth Rollins and his faction's shenanigans.This time around, though, Rollins is sidelined with an injury. Despite The Visionary having the Money in the Bank briefcase, there are quite slim chances of him costing Punk the World Heavyweight Championship, unless he executes a different plan.