Gunther makes a bold statement ahead of Intercontinental Championship match at WWE Survivor Series

Gunther recently made a bold claim ahead of his WWE Intercontinental Championship match at Survivor Series 2023.

At the upcoming premium live event, Gunther will defend his title against The Miz. The A-Lister is a multi-time Intercontinental Champion and won a fatal four-way match to become the number one contender for the gold.

Taking to Twitter/X, The Ring General claimed that he was the greatest Intercontinental Champion in history.

"The longest reigning and greatest Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion!" wrote Gunther.

Gunther's tweet and message:

Gunther claimed it was time for The Miz to step away from WWE

After The Miz became the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship, Gunther delivered a message to the former WWE Champion.

On WWE's The Bump, The Ring General spoke highly of his upcoming opponent. However, the Intercontinental Champion believed it was time for The Miz to step away and make room for people that matter. He said:

"I'm looking forward to it. He looked very excited. He looked very into the moment. But he has to face his reality now, and his reality is that he has to face me at Survivor Series. I'm very intrigued about that match because he is one of the greatest this company has ever produced. One of the greatest sports entertainers that this company has ever produced, but he is definitely in the fall of his career. And maybe being in the ring with me will make him realize that it is time to step away maybe, and make room for the people that matter now."

Gunther is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. Since winning the title, he has successfully defended it against top names, including Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and others.

