"It is time to step away" - Gunther sends warning to former WWE Champion ahead of Survivor Series

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has delivered a message to a former WWE Champion following this week's episode of RAW.

The Miz, Bronson Reed, Ricochet, and Ivar competed in a Fatal 4-Way match to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship this past Monday on RAW. The A-Lister emerged victorious and will now face The Ring General for the title at Survivor Series on November 25.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Gunther commented on The Miz's victory on RAW. He claimed that the veteran is in the twilight of his career, and the title match will hopefully make The Miz realize that.

"I'm looking forward to it. He looked very excited, he looked very into the moment. But he has to face his reality now, and his reality is that he has to face me at Survivor Series. I'm very intrigued about that match because he is one of the greatest this company has ever produced. One of the greatest sports entertainers that this company has ever produced, but, he is definitely in the fall of his career. And maybe being in the ring with me will make him realize that it is time to step away maybe, and make room for the people that matter now," he said. [From 37:15 - 37:54]

WWE RAW star Gunther on why he is not a fan of The Miz

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has disclosed why he has such a dislike for The Miz ahead of their title match.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, Gunther shared that he doesn't like The Miz's talk show segments taking place in a wrestling ring and felt like he had to confront the veteran on WWE RAW.

"There is a wrestling ring, and I don't know why a talk show segment, or anything like that, has to happen in there. I think the sole purpose of a professional wrestling ring is athletes competing and identifying who is the best, who is the most deserving to be the champion. That is against any principle I have. So at the end of the day, I was almost forced to come out, and he didn't seem to get the message that Ludwig (Kaiser) was delivering to him. So I had to out and do it myself, and make him feel what it is like to disrespect something that is very important to me," he said. [From 39:56 - 40:40]

The Miz has spent the majority of his illustrious career as a superstar portraying a heel, but that is not the case in his rivalry with Gunther. In his feud against the Ring General, the A-Lister is the underdog, a disrespected veteran looking to prove his worth.

It will be fascinating to see if The Miz can capture the Intercontinental Championship for the ninth time in his career at WWE Survivor Series later this month.

Have you enjoyed Gunther's title reign? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here