39-year-old WWE star takes notice of The Miz's bold claim for Survivor Series following controversial win

Wrestling fans will put The Miz way up on the list of some of the greatest WWE Intercontinental Champions of all time. His next win is crucial as he will become the sole superstar in the company to have held the prestigious belt nine times.

The A-Lister is convinced that he is going to dethrone Gunther at Survivor Series. He managed to pin his former bodyguard Bronson Reed on Monday Night RAW, during a Fatal-4 Way No. 1 Contender's match also featuring Ricochet and Ivar, to earn the title opportunity.

Post-match, Ivar attacked the former WWE Champion. The two are now booked for a one-on-one contest next week. No stipulations have been added thus far. Ivar also reacted on social media to The Miz's intentions of winning the belt:

"If you are this excited now just wait until I win it. #ICTitle #WWE," The Miz wrote on Instagram.

Check out Ivar's reaction below:

Ivar, Maryse, and Chris Van Vliet commented on The Miz's post.

The word on the rumor mill is that the company had plans to involve Ivar in the fold as well, as the latter had impressed many higher-ups with his performances of late. During the aforementioned match, Ivar pinned Ricochet at the same time as The Miz got Reed in a roll-up, but Ricochet kicked out at the last minute.

The Miz may be a former WWE Champion, but he is the underdog up against Gunther

The Miz has accomplished quite a lot in WWE, but there still is a section of the viewers who do not see him as a formidable foe to other top stars. Despite this, when the spotlight is on The A-Lister, he delivers.

While speaking to The Detroit News, the 43-year-old veteran disclosed that he has no plans of retiring any time soon. Moreover, he articulated his current role in the Stamford-based promotion:

“I would say my role in the company now is as a person who can develop newcomers but also be in the main event, or help the main event out, or be on the mid-card. I can be anywhere. I’m the person that they’re like, ‘hey, we’ve got this,’ and if they give it to me, they know it’s going to be gold. I’m hoping I’m able to perform at the top of my level, stay injury-free, have fun and maybe have a couple more shows out on television.” [H/T: Fightful]

Fans are rooting for The A-Lister, but Gunther is currently riding high on a wave of momentum as he has crossed the 500-day mark holding the second-oldest belt in WWE history. The Ring General is still regarded as an entertaining champion after all this time.

Is Survivor Series at the Allstate Arena in Chicago the venue where Gunther finally drops the WWE Intercontinental Championship? Sound off in the comments section below!

