Backstage higher-ups are impressed with 39-year-old WWE RAW star - Reports

Since WWE CCO Triple H got hold of creative power, several superstars have gotten more TV time.

On WWE RAW, The Viking Raiders worked hard through and through in 2023, competing against the likes of Alpha Academy and, most recently, The New Day. However, owing to Erik's injury, Ivar began competing in some singles competitions over the last few weeks. Notably, he faced former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Per Fightful Select (subscription required), The Viking Raiders were originally slated to have a lengthy 2-out-of-3 Falls match with The New Day. When Erik got sidelined, instead of cutting time, the company simply gave it to Kofi and Ivar, who put on a memorable affair.

The match grabbed the attention of many backstage. One producer reportedly noted that Ivar hadn't had a singles match on TV in nearly five years that went over ten minutes and said he did not miss a beat.

The follow-up with Xavier Woods and the Viking Rules contest with Kofi Kingston on the October 9 edition of the red brand - which Ivar won - also gained praise. As of this writing, the higher-ups are open-minded about using him in singles capacity.

Bully Ray praises Ivar's victory over former WWE Champion

Kofi Kingston's rise to the top of the mountain in 2019 is often cited as the single most beautiful moment for any wrestling fan. Being a beloved veteran who has accomplished a lot in his career, Ivar scoring a pinfall win over the former shows faith management has in him.

Bully Ray announced his approval on social media of the former tag team champion following the Viking Rules match with Kofi Kingston:

"Ivar has been doing one hell of a job on his own. Fun match vs Kofi. Very entertaining," Ray wrote on Twitter/X.

The New Day star, meanwhile, recounted his experience in the closing moments of one of his biggest and most personal matches recently. Check out the details here.