Gunther makes a promise to The Miz ahead of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 25. Ahead of the match, The Ring General warned that his rival will face the wrath of one of his trademark chops.

Throughout his career, Gunther has developed a reputation as one of the hardest hitters in wrestling. The 36-year-old has been known to give his opponents bruises and scars across their chests during matches.

In an interview on Under the Ring, the Imperium leader did not provide an answer when asked to reveal the hardest chop of his career. Instead, he sent a message to the man he will step into the ring with this weekend:

"I can't answer that, but I'm gonna promise from Survivor Series on it's gonna be The Miz," Gunther said. [14:33 – 14:41]

Gunther recently became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, breaking The Honky Tonk Man's 454-day record. The Miz, an eight-time Intercontinental Champion, only needs to win the title one more time to equal Chris Jericho's record of nine reigns.

Gunther's honest thoughts on facing The Miz

While Gunther brings a physical approach to his one-on-one battles, The Miz usually uses mind games and unique strategies to defeat opponents.

The Austrian believes their contrasting styles could lead to good in-ring chemistry at Survivor Series:

"It's definitely a clash of many things," Gunther said. "It's a clash of styles, it's a clash of how we both came up in this business, in this sport. The way we paid our dues is different, but I think that's what makes it interesting and that's what makes it exciting. I'm really looking forward to that. Like you said, it's one of the most decorated active superstars in the company." [0:32 – 1:01]

In his most recent televised title defense, Gunther defeated Bronson Reed on the October 16 episode of RAW.

