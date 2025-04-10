Gunther makes surprising statement on how Triple H has changed the world of wrestling

Triple H is being praised a bit more than usual as of late, with WWE running wide open through another successful WrestleMania Season. Gunther is on a significant journey of his own to Las Vegas, hoping to retain over Jey Uso. Amid the excitement and pressure, Gunther paused to open up on Triple H and what his recent work has done.

WWE's Chief Content Officer has been high on The Ring General for some time. Triple H has praised the former WALTER from day one and has pushed him to the top with historic championship reigns in NXT, NXT UK, and the main roster. While the World Heavyweight Champion may be one of WWE's most villainous heels, he often breaks character, and it's clear he also admires the boss.

Triple H saved pro wrestling in a major way, according to Gunther. While discussing The Game on The Ariel Helwani Show, Gunther responded with immense praise when asked about working for Triple H. He credited the incoming Hall of Famer with doing big things in WWE and throughout the wrestling world.

"I would say, to a degree — and obviously he’s my boss and I’m in a very good position in the company right now — but I think to a certain degree that he saved professional wrestling, to a big degree. I remember when I started in 2005. All the Europeans that kind of like tried to get into WWE — it was such a mystery about it, like who to talk to and what to do. It seemed so far away, such an unrealistic point to achieve. And, yeah, Hunter was the one who pushed for opening that world to WWE," Gunther said.

Gunther continued:

"He created so much jobs and opportunities back then for so many of the guys like us, all the European guys. But then in general, it’s just — he opened the floodgates for the wrestling world outside of WWE, and I think since then the change has been very positive, and I think that was a big achievement, to be honest. Because I think the business has changed since then, and it changed to the better. It’s the hottest that it is right now. And it all started back then when he started NXT and started working more with guys the work the indies and stuff like that," Gunther said. [H/T to Cageside Seats]

HHH has booked Gunther to defend against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. They will wrestle on Night One.

Triple H hypes Gunther vs. Jey Uso

Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso in less than 11 days at WrestleMania 41. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently shared the poster and hyped the match on X.

"Entertainer vs. Destroyer. With a universe behind him, Jey @WWEUsos challenges the unstoppable @Gunther_AUT at #WrestleMania," HHH wrote.

Uso vs. Gunther has been confirmed for Night One of WrestleMania Vegas. The main event that night will be Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins.

