Huge GUNTHER match added to NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

With NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver less than two weeks away, its match card is starting to take shape. After a backstage encounter last week and another one in the ring this week, a big singles match has been confirmed for the event.

GUNTHER (FKA Walter) defeated Duke Hudson in a spirited match this week. The big man then ran down LA Knight on the mic after last week's encounter. But before he could get too far, the latter trotted down to the ring. When all was said and done, the match was confirmed for WrestleMania weekend.

Part of the problem that GUNTHER has with Knight is that he "talks" his way into matches. The Ring General also said that Knight couldn't pick up wins in those fights after talking himself into big matches.

It is a battle between the sports and entertainment sides of WWE's "sports entertainment."

Could GUNTHER and Knight steal the show at Stand & Deliver?

While almost every other title in NXT will be on the line at the upcoming event, GUNTHER vs. Knight is only a singles match. It is, however, a bout between two of the top stars in NXT.

Knight seems like he's more than ready for the main roster. He's among the best talkers in the industry. On the other hand, GUNTHER is one of the most physical and imposing stars in wrestling.

Since joining NXT late last year, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before the former NXT UK Champion would be in the brand's title picture. Could a win over Knight propel GUNTHER into the championship picture?

There could be a match between him and Bron Breakker at some point in 2022. However, both Breakker and GUNTHER will have to win at Stand & Deliver to make it happen.

Who do you think will win the GUNTHER vs. LA Knight bout? Sound off in the comments section below.

