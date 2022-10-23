Gunther might get "strong heat" from working with a major WWE star, says Dutch Mantell (Exclusive)

Gunther has inarguably been one of WWE's breakout stars in recent times. The future looks even brighter for the reigning Intercontinental Champion as he will face Rey Mysterio next. Ahead of the first-time-ever clash, Dutch Mantell revealed how the exciting feud would hugely benefit The Ring General.

The former NXT UK Champion rose to prominence during his highly-acclaimed angle with Sheamus, which delivered some of the year's best matches on WWE programming.

Despite being a heel, The Ring General has low-key transformed into a fan favorite following his memorable clashes with The Celtic Warrior. However, Dutch Mantell believes Gunther could be a more traditional antagonist and garner massive heat during his program with Rey Mysterio.

The Master of the 619 is one of the most beloved superstars on the WWE roster, as fans always get behind him no matter who he goes up against on TV.

As explained by Mantell on the latest Smack Talk episode, working with Mysterio will lead to Gunther getting some much-needed heel heat, further legitimizing his run as the Intercontinental Champion.

"And with Gunther and little Rey, now you see Gunther getting a little heat. When he starts beating up little Rey, they love him, and I think that Gunther is going to get some strong heat now. So, we'll see." [8:18 - 8:36]

Rey Mysterio is hopeful of beating Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

The most recent episode of SmackDown saw Rey Mysterio take on one of Gunther's lackeys in a singles match. The legendary star picked up a big win over Ludwig Kaiser and effectively dealt with mid-match interferences from other Imperium members.

As announced by the company, Mysterio will battle Gunther on the November 4 edition of SmackDown. While the odds are firmly stacked against him, the legendary luchador sounded pretty confident about dethroning Gunther during a recent backstage interview.

"As of right now, I'm good. I took care of business tonight against Ludwig, and in two weeks, Gunther's gonna step up. I do plan on becoming Intercontinental Champion." [1:24 - 1:52]

Do you see Rey Mysterio pulling off an upset win over Gunther? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

