Gunther MUST speak up before career dies due to 'unbelievable' WWE decision, urges wrestling expert (Exclusive)

Gunther is an important figure in WWE's WrestleMania 41 plans. However, The Ring General's booking on weekly television has been negatively affecting his career, according to Vince Russo.

The Austrian Anomaly is scheduled to face Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. The buildup to the bout has involved the World Heavyweight Champion facing various stars on RAW and SmackDown.

During the most recent episode of the blue show, Gunther took on Axiom in the latter's home country and was pushed to his limits in a hot match. The World Heavyweight Champion wrestling a 50-50 match against a newcomer didn't go down well with Vince Russo.

The wrestling expert was brutally honest about WWE's treatment of Gunther and felt the superstar needed to speak out backstage before it was too late. Russo highlighted WWE's pattern with The Ring General and how he had been consistently put in situations where he and the title didn't gain much traction.

"Bro, it wasn't even 50-50. Gunther got like 25. Oh my God, bro! I was screaming at my television. Bro, he needs to speak up. Gunther needs to speak up. He is going to be dead in the freaking water, bro. The guy [Axiom] was half his size. Chris [Featherstone]. Unbelievable man, unbelievable! Gunther is selling and bumping, and I'm like, 'My God, bro, what are you doing?'" [From 25:00 onwards]

Jey Uso got the upper hand over Gunther this week after being on the receiving end of the Imperium leader's devious tactics since their WrestleMania match was announced. With just weeks to go for their showdown, WWE might want to focus on making Gunther look stronger.

