Gunther needs Randy Orton-type rivals, says wrestling veteran, compares him to female WWE star

Reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther retained his title against Randy Orton at the recent Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. The Apex Predator pushed The Ring General to his limits. However, the Austrian star managed to win by technical submission.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently commented on the match between Gunther and Orton. Bischoff lavished praise on The Apex Predator for elevating the Imperium leader. The veteran also claimed that Gunther needs more opponents like The Viper to evolve into an all-time great.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, the former WWE RAW General Manager drew comparisons between Gunther and Jade Cargill, who is also fairly new to the Stamford-based promotion. While he refrained from comparing the current status of Gunther and Cargill in the company, the 69-year-old said that both stars need to work with veteran performers like Orton to evolve.

"Gunther, I haven’t followed him a lot; I haven’t seen a lot of his work. Randy elevated him not only with the finish—that’s wrestling 101—but what Gunther learned by working with Randy, even though it was awkward, and even though Randy was leaning into the crowd—that’s what Gunther needs. He needs to be in more of those situations because, much like Jade Cargill, I’m not comparing where they are in their careers necessarily, but they’re both relatively young, and they’re both relatively new," he said.

He added:

"Jade, much more so. But to be in that big show scenario and that big show vibe with one of the biggest stars [Randy Orton] in the industry of the last 25 years really and have to learn from him and keep up with him—those are the types of things that will make him better." [H/T: Fightful.com]

At Bash in Berlin, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair regained the Women's Tag Team Championship from Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

Sami Zayn confronts Gunther on WWE RAW

Gunther has been an unstoppable beast since his main roster debut in WWE. The Ring General had a record-breaking reign as the Intercontinental Champion. However, his 666-day reign was ended by Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL earlier this year.

The Underdog from the Underground confronted the reigning King of the Ring on last night's WWE RAW and signaled his intentions to go after the World Heavyweight Title. Gunther refused to accept the challenge and walked away. However, Zayn reminded the former of their match at WrestleMania XL and accused the Imperium leader of backing down from a fight.

It will be interesting to see if Gunther accepts Zayn's challenge in the coming weeks.

