Gunther has one question for former WWE Champion who returned after WrestleMania loss

Gunther posed one question for a former WWE Champion who recently returned after suffering a major loss at WrestleMania.

Ever since Drew McIntyre lost his WWE Championship, his momentum has deteriorated considerably. Although he was involved in some big feuds and matches against Roman Reigns last year, he hasn't reached the level of success he had during the Pandemic Era.

It seemed like the fire was reignited in him a couple of months ago when he made it clear that he wanted to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. However, he came up short in the triple threat match at WrestleMania 39. Following his WrestleMania loss, McIntyre remained absent from WWE television until recently.

Drew McIntyre showed up at WWE Money in the Bank to seemingly challenge the leader of Imperium for the Intercontinental Championship. Following McIntyre's return, the Ring General had just one question for the Scottish Psychopath.

"When?"

Triple H was all praise for Gunther following WWE Money in the Bank

The Intercontinental Champion's dominance continued at WWE Money in the Bank. He took the fight to Matt Riddle and wasted no time in putting The Original Bro away with ease to continue his dominant title run.

Speaking at the Money in the Bank press conference, Triple H mentioned that the Ring General is on a whole other level.

"Gunther showing his dominance again. Just at a different level of what he does and the physicality of what he does. You can't really look at it and say, 'What's the crazy, spectacular thing he does?' He just beats the living cr*p out of you. He does it better than anybody else." [31:09 – 31:29]

Drew McIntyre looked good in his return and could pose the biggest threat to the Ring General's title reign.

