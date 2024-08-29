Gunther opens up on massive change he had to make in WWE

The reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther recently revealed a massive change he had to make after joining the Stamford-based promotion. The Ring General has become one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world.

Gunther joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2019 and started performing for the company's developmental territory in The United Kingdom, where he became the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion. After getting called up to the main roster, The Ring General made an even bigger name after breaking several records during his dominant Intercontinental Championship reign. He is also the current World Heavyweight Champion after he defeated Damian Priest at SummerSlam 2024.

The Imperium leader is now all set to defend his gold against Randy Orton this Saturday at Bash in Berlin.

Ahead of this clash, World Wrestling Entertainment posted Gunther's workout session on YouTube. In the video, The Ring General revealed that he had to make a massive change in his wrestling style after joining the Triple H-led promotion.

The 37-year-old said that before he signed with the Stamford-based promotion, he used to barely throw big strikes with his left hand, but after joining WWE, he had to work on his weaker hand to gain momentum against his opponents.

"Before I came to WWE, I was only really focused on being able to throw big strikes with my right hand because I was outsizing a lot of people so I never needed my left. But now in WWE, the competition is on a different level. I stepped in a trap of having my right arm worked on and then not having an effective strike to use against my opponent. So I started to work on both arms," he said. [From 2:36 - 3:03]

Gunther believes Randy Orton is still in WWE because of his family's lineage

During the same video posted by World Wrestling Entertainment on YouTube, Gunther praised Randy Orton for his storied career but also claimed that The Apex Predator was still performing in the Triple H-led promotion because of his last name.

"Randy [Orton] would be someone I admire, actually, one of the best in the history of WWE for sure, if not the best. But let's be honest, and just like many of the wrestlers in our generation before him, incredible talents. But what's really inside them is a weak person. By all the success Randy had, if his last name wouldn't been Orton, that guy wouldn't be here anymore, let's be honest," he said. [From 2:00 - 2:25]

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top between Gunther and Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin.

