"If his last name wouldn't been Orton, that guy wouldn't be here anymore" - 37-year-old WWE star fires serious shots at Randy Orton

A popular 37-year-old WWE Superstar recently fired some serious shots at Randy Orton ahead of the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. The star being referred to is the current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

Randy Orton and Gunther are currently in a heated feud. The duo locked horns at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, but the match ended controversially in The Ring General's favor as Orton's shoulders were not on the matt during the pinfall.

During an episode of RAW three weeks ago, The Viper highlighted the controversial finish and confronted the Imperium leader for the World Heavyweight Championship. Their match was later made official for Bash in Berlin this Saturday.

Ahead of their clash, WWE posted a YouTube video of Gunther's workout session. During the clip, the current World Heavyweight Champion said that he admired Randy Orton, calling the latter one of the best in history.

However, the 37-year-old star then took a massive shot at The Viper, saying that he believed the latter would not be in the Stamford-based promotion anymore if he did not have the prestigious last name.

"Randy [Orton] would be someone I admire, actually, one of the best in the history of WWE for sure, if not the best. But let's be honest, and just like many of the wrestlers in our generation before him, incredible talents. But what's really inside them is a weak person. By all the success Randy had, if his last name wouldn't been Orton, that guy wouldn't be here anymore, let's be honest," he said. [2:00 - 2:25]

Bill Apter believes Randy Orton will give a tough fight to Gunther at WWE Bash in Berlin

During an edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter said that he believed Randy Orton would give a tough fight to Gunther at Bash in Berlin.

Apter also mentioned that the match would eventually end in The Ring General's favor after a possible interference from Ludwig Kaiser.

"I think he will [Gunther winning], but I think it's gonna be a really tough match. Very exciting, and the crowd is going to be insane. All the foreign crowds are wonderfully insane. And I think that Ludwig is gonna get involved in this title match, and that's gonna start the heat between him and Gunther at this point," Apter noted.

It will be interesting to see if Randy Orton will win his 15th World Title at the WWE Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event.

