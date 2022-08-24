"I've always been treated with respect" - Gunther opens up about his time in WWE

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently opened up on his WWE run and how he's been treated in the company.

The Ring General debuted on SmackDown a few months ago and is currently the reigning Intercontinental Champion. Before arriving on the main roster, he was a part of the NXT and NXT UK brands. He's a former NXT United Kingdom Champion, holding the title for a record 870 days. He was also the leader of a heelish faction known as Imperium.

During a recent interview with WittyWhittier, Gunther stated that his run in WWE has been "very good" and that he's always been treated with respect.

"It's [run in WWE] been very good so far. I signed with the company in 2019 for NXT UK. I can't complain. It's been really good. Basically, from the person I've been before on the Independents, I'm still myself. I've always been treated with respect and always had the freedom to be myself, more or less. That's the case still, to this day," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Gunther on his experience performing in empty arena matches in NXT UK

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE shows were taped behind closed doors with no fans in attendance. NXT UK was the last brand in the company to welcome the fans back due to different regulations in the United Kingdom.

Gunther stated during the interview that he enjoyed performing in a crowdless arena. However, he noted that having the fans back is the "preferred choice."

"I enjoyed those events in the empty arenas. During the time, I was in NXT UK, it was at least a year, maybe more. Our shows happened in an empty building. I liked the atmosphere, it was different. For the style I have, a very physical style in the ring, I think I benefited from it a lot. To be back in an arena with an audience and to have that feeling back is definitely the preferred choice," he said.

Gunther is currently scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales. It remains to be seen whether The Ring General will continue his reign of dominance after the UK event.

