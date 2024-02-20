Gunther potentially missing major WWE events after WrestleMania

The WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther may be set to miss a series of enormous shows soon after WrestleMania, if things continue as they are now.

As reported earlier, Gunther has not been scheduled for any matches outside the United States recently. This is because he's currently unable to leave the USA for six months, thanks to strict residence regulations. The Ring General is from Vienna, Austria, and a report from the Austrian outlet Kronen Zeitung confirmed his inability to leave the USA.

WWE just advertised a show in Vienna, Gunther's hometown, for May 2, 2024. Yet again, he was absent from the show advertisement. Although it could be WWE just not mentioning him, that seems unlikely as he would be front and center in the announcement for a show in his hometown. The event takes place around a month after The Show of Shows.

Expand Tweet

Instead, the announcement mentioned Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, IYO SKY, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Jey Uso, and others. Talent can always change before the show itself, but at this time, The Ring General or other members of Imperium don't seem to be advertised.

This is not the only show he's not advertised for. If he's missing the Vienna show, then it's likely that Gunther will miss the May 4 WWE Backlash event as well. He's currently not on the poster, but if they are not getting him out of the country to compete in his hometown, he's unlikely to compete in the France show.

Gunther is also defending his title on WWE RAW instead of at Elimination Chamber

This year's Elimination Chamber is taking place in Australia. Once again, possibly unable to leave the country, The Ring General won't be defending his title on the card.

Instead, the star is set to defend his title tonight on RAW against Jey Uso.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how much longer the star is unable to leave the USA and whether this changes how the company books him.

Do you think The Ring General will retain his title today against Jey Uso? Sound off in the comments below.