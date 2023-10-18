Gunther reaches mind-blowing milestone after defeating 330 lbs superstar on WWE RAW

Gunther has been the most dominant force in WWE for several months. The Ring General recently defeated a 330 lbs superstar to reach a mind-blowing milestone on Monday Night RAW.

The latest edition of RAW saw Gunther defend his Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed. The 330 lbs Australian star gave the champion a run for his money but failed to defeat him.

The victory was a monumental one for Gunther, who has already held the Intercontinental Championship for a record 490 days as of this article's writing. That’s not all, as the Imperium leader reached another milestone by defeating Reed.

On Monday night, Gunther won his 75th title match with the Intercontinental Championship around his waist. The stat is truly mind-blowing and shows just how good a fighting champion he has been in his current reign.

He has competed for the title in no less than 75 matches across live shows, premium live events, and televised shows. The Imperium leader has not needed much help from his faction mates during his title defenses.

In comparison, Roman Reigns has only defended his Universal Championship 54 times since winning it over three years ago. He has defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship only 25 times across live shows, premium live events, and televised shows since winning it at WrestleMania 38.

The Tribal Chief has defended his title only 15 times since Gunther became the Intercontinental Champion. This shows the difference between the top champion in WWE and the Intercontinental Champion.

Fans can hope to see some more incredible matches involving The Ring General in the coming months. He should only drop the title if the creative team plans for him to chase the World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE could have made Gunther and Bronson Reed’s rivalry more interesting according to a veteran

Vince Russo enjoyed the match between Bronson Reed and the Intercontinental Champion. Speaking on Legion of RAW after the show, the veteran said that the company could have made it more interesting by adding a time limit to the contest.

The stipulation would have allowed the creative team to extend the rivalry.

Check out what he had to say:

"I am glad there are guys like this on the show. This is wrestling. Guys this size, this is wrestling. And, like I said, why they didn't go to the time limit? You could easily continue this. You know how they work; Bronson Reed lost, so maybe he will get a match. But this, they could have definitely stretched this out a little bit, bro."

Reed proved to be a good opponent for the Imperium leader. His performance earned him a good response from WWE fans, and the creative team could give him a bigger push soon.

