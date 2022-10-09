"Disgrace" - Gunther reacts to huge WWE Extreme Rules match

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther has taken to social media to give his thoughts on last night's Six-Man Donnybrook Match.

The Brawling Brutes took on Imperium to kick off this year's edition of WWE Extreme Rules under the Donnybrook stipulation. The team of Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland defeated Gunther, Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci, avenging The Celtic Warrior's controversial loss on Friday's SmackDown.

The Ring General has now taken to social media to react to his team's shocking defeat. He shared an image of himself standing among the beer barrels surrounding the ring. The angry-looking Austrian star is also seen hurling a barstool in the snap. Meanwhile, the caption noted that the match was a 'disgrace.'

"DISGRACE," wrote Gunther.

On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the Imperium leader defeated Sheamus and retained his Intercontinental Championship under dubious circumstances. Though The Ring General appeared to have tapped out to the Celtic Warrior, it did not count as he only tapped twice.

Twitterverse reacts to Gunther's latest post

Members of the WWE Universe have also been tweeting in response to the Austrian-born superstar's recent post.

One fan reminded him that he 'cheated' to retain the Intercontinental Championship on Friday night.

Another fan reminded him that he'd 'tapped.'

One fan replied with a GIF from The Simpsons, a scene in Moe's Tavern.

One fan suggested The Brawling Brutes kicked Imperium's backsides.

One WWE Universe member called The Brawling Brutes a disgrace to the sport of professional wrestling.

An Irish WWE fan simply took to the platform to express his joy.

With the controversy surrounding Sheamus' last Intercontinental Championship shot and the mayhem of the Donnybrook Match, the saga of The Brawling Brutes and Imperium is far from done.

What did you think of The Ring General's post? Are you enjoying Imperium's main roster run so far? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

