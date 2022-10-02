"A drunken, wild event" - WWE Superstar Sheamus on the origins of the Donnybrook Match

WWE Superstar Sheamus explained the origins of The Donnybrook Match in a recent social media post.

WWE's first-ever Irish-born world champion has had an excellent second half to 2022. The Celtic Warrior's outing at Clash At The Castle against Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER earned him his first five-star rating from the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.

Not only that, but his recent work with stablemates Ridge Holland and Pete "Butch" Dunne has been some of the most entertaining in his career. The team, known collectively as The Brawling Brutes, is set to take on GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium at WWE Extreme Rules.

The bone-breaking affair is set to be contested as a Donnybrook Match, a recent concept to WWE fans. Taking to Twitter, GUNTHER asked what the match was, to which the Celtic Warrior responded with a screenshot, explaining its Irish roots.

The tweet notes that the word "Donnybrook" originated in Donnybrook, Ireland. A public fair held in the town from the 1200s to the 1800s was known to be a 'drunken, wild event', no doubt accompanied by brawling.

What was the fan response to Sheamus' tweet?

The WWE Universe also took to Twitter to give their thoughts on The Celtic Warrior's screenshot.

seanbálor @SeanBalor @WWESheamus @Gunther_AUT If you don't all turn up drunk before the fight, it's not authentic enough. 🤣 @WWESheamus @Gunther_AUT If you don't all turn up drunk before the fight, it's not authentic enough. 🤣

Skāoob @SkaoobVi @WWESheamus @khosa_andzani



Gunther lay in an extra crispy chop at Extreme Rules. @Gunther_AUT Damn you just told Gunther what's up.Gunther lay in an extra crispy chop at Extreme Rules. @WWESheamus @khosa_andzani @Gunther_AUT Damn you just told Gunther what's up.😒Gunther lay in an extra crispy chop at Extreme Rules.

The Donnybrook Match will take place at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8th. The nature of the contest is yet to be revealed by the company.

