WWE Superstar Sheamus has interesting idea for UK PPVs

WWE legend Sheamus has stated that he wants a WWE premium live event in the UK every year.

When WWE returned to UK soil for the first time in over 30 years with Clash At The Castle, Sheamus had a memorable night. Though the Celtic Warrior did not walk out of the Cardiff event with the Intercontinental Championship, he earned a standing ovation from the Welsh crowd. His hard-hitting bout with Imperium leader Gunther earned a five-star rating from the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.

Having enjoyed so much success at the event, the Irish-born star is eager for the company to return to the British Isles. The Celtic Warrior recently spoke with Inside The Ropes, and talked about the possibility of more UK premium live events. The former WWE Champion stated that he wanted large events in the British Isles to be an annual occurrence. He also mentioned the desired pay-per-view event in his native Ireland, from Dublin's Croke Park.

“I don’t see why not. This year Cardiff, maybe next year, you know, Dublin we’ve Croke Park there, Glasgow, you know. Then obviously there’s the midlands of England itself." he said

With Wales playing host to WWE Clash At The Castle with great success, WWE may indeed choose to return to England or give exclusive events to either Scotland or Ireland in the future.

Sheamus also sees benefits of the earlier start times

WWE's Clash At The Castle aired in the late morning/early afternoon for viewers in the United States.

The Celtic Warrior discussed this during his interview with Inside The Ropes. The former WWE Champion sees an earlier start for US fans as a positive, and wants it become the 'new norm.' His comments indicated that he would prefer a 1pm start time.

“The show doesn’t have to air in the US at seven o’clock or eight o’clock, people are watching at 1pm and I think it’s a new norm and I’m hoping that we’re here every year.” he added

Sheamus further implied that earlier start times could be seen as extra encouragement for WWE to return to the UK more often.

What do you think of Sheamus' comments? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and now AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far