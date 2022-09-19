WWE Legend Sheamus discusses retirement plans 

WWE Superstar Sheamus has revealed how long he plans to continue wrestling during a recent interview appearance.

Sheamus has enjoyed a significant resurgence in 2022, enjoying a number of hard-hitting, critically lauded encounters. He even received a coveted five-star rating from the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer for his Intercontinental Title clash with Gunther earlier this month.

Following the brutal showdown at WWE Clash At The Castle, The Celtic Warrior received a standing ovation from the Cardiff crowd.

With all this new hype surrounding the former WWE Champion, as well as some exciting young allies in Ridge Holland and Butch, the wrestling world has had a lot of questions for the Irishman. One question that the 44-year-old Superstar continues to hear is how long he plans to continue as an in-ring competitor.

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, the Celtic Warrior once again reiterated that he has no plans to retire any time soon:

“As long as people get excited to see The Celtic Warrior go out there, I’ll just keep going as long as possible. I feel like I have got at least another 8 years in me,” said Sheamus.

The Irishman happily stated that as long as fans still want him around, he’ll wrestle for as long as he can.

Sheamus recently took a shot at The Bloodline after WWE SmackDown

After a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the former WWE Champion took a shot at one of the company’s most dominant factions.

The Brawling Brutes became the number one contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on last week’s Friday Night Show. After the show, The Celtic Warrior scathingly called The Bloodline a curse during the SmackDown Lowdown. He claimed that Ridge Holland and Butch would make short work of them:

“Next week when Ridge “The Fridge” here and Butchy take on The Usos, it will be the beginning of the end for that family curse that has cast a shadow over this company,” said the Celtic Warrior.

The Usos will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Brawling Brutes on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

What do you think of Sheamus’s retirement plans? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

