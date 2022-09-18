"Family curse that has cast a shadow over this company"  –Former WWE Champion throws shade on The Bloodline in post-SmackDown promo

WWE star Sheamus and the rest of the Brawling Brutes have set their eyes on the Undisputed Tag Team Championships currently on the shoulders of The Usos.

The Brawling Brutes outlasted the likes of The New Day, Imperium and Hit Row to become the number one contenders this week on SmackDown. During the match, Imperium planted Kofi Kingston with the Imperial Bomb and Ridge Holland took advantage of the opening to pin Kingston and seal the win for his team.

The Brawling Brutes appeared on SmackDown Lowdown this week in conversation with WWE correspondent Megan Morant. The Celtic Warrior mentioned that they were the ones to clear the curse of the Samoan family that had laid claim to almost all the major titles in the company.

"That's right Meg. Another banger from the Brawling Brutes and next week when Ridge "The Fridge" here and Butchy take on The Usos, it will be the beginning of the end for that family curse that has cast a shadow over this company. Somebody has to stop the Bloodline and we're the fellas to do it. And do you know why, Meggy? Because we put on Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger..." [From 2:20 - 3:00]

The Usos and Brawling Brutes will collide next week on WWE SmackDown

The Usos have been on a tear recently, taking down one tandem after another in a quest to become the greatest tag team WWE has ever seen. The brothers won the SmackDown Tag titles from the Mysterios back at Money in the Bank 2021. They also beat RK-Bro on the May 7 episode this year to become Undisputed champs.

With this win, the Sheamus-led faction ensured a showdown with The Usos next week on the blue brand.

Holland and Butch will look to take a page out of their leader's book and give the champs a run for their money.

Do you think the Brawling Brutes will be able to end The Usos' domination over the tag team division? Sound off in the comments section below.

