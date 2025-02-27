Gunther reacts to major WWE announcement heading into WrestleMania 41

WWE is on The Road to WrestleMania, and Gunther enters the event for the third time as a champion. Meanwhile, The Ring General reacted to a blockbuster announcement as he's set to defend his title against AJ Styles.

Recently, the company announced that Gunther would defend the World Heavyweight Championship against AJ Styles at a live event. The news has hyped up The Road to WrestleMania, and fans are excited to see the first-time ever clash between the two major stars in the industry.

While Gunther has his WrestleMania 41 match set in stone, the journey could be filled with uncertainty as superstars have lost their titles heading into The Grandest Stage of Them All. Today, The Ring General reacted to the announcement of his upcoming match with AJ Styles.

The match takes place on March 14 at the Olimpic Arena in Badalona. While The Phenomenal One has yet to comment on the upcoming bout, the champion had a little to say about it heading into WrestleMania 41.

"Hala Madrid," Gunther wrote on X.

Gunther had a match on WWE RAW

Earlier this month, Gunther disrespected Jey Uso following his WWE Royal Rumble 2025 win. Later, The Ring General blindsided Main Event Jey, which led to him choosing to fight the 37-year-old for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Regardless of Gunther's wishes, The Ring General has a date with Jey Uso in Las Vegas. However, he promised to make Main Event Jey's life a living nightmare before the event. On the latest edition of WWE RAW, the champion crossed paths with the Alpha Babes, particularly Akira Tozawa. He then demanded to meet the Alpha Academy member in the ring.

During the segment, the World Heavyweight Champion insulted Akira Tozawa for his actions and alliance on Monday Night RAW. This led to a one-on-one match, which The Ring General won.

After the match, Gunther attacked Tozawa and Otis as a helpless Maxxin Dupri watched, only for Jey Uso to show up and save the day.

