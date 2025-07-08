Gunther reiterates major stipulation for Goldberg’s retirement match

WWE legend Goldberg will wrestle his last match at the upcoming edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. Ahead of the show, his opponent, Gunther, reiterated the stipulation for the veteran's retirement bout.

Da Man showed up on RAW last night to confront The Ring General. The veteran punched the 37-year-old in the face and was in a position to take him out with a spear. However, the Austrian rolled out of the ring to save himself.

Earlier today, Gunther took to his Instagram account to share a picture from their face-off on Monday Night RAW. In the caption, he noted that his upcoming bout with the WWE Hall of Famer for the World Heavyweight Championship later this weekend is basically a "Title vs. Career" match.

"Title vs. Career," he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Former WWE Superstar explains why Goldberg could defeat Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, former WWE Superstar EC3 spoke about the World Heavyweight Championship clash set for SNME.

The 42-year-old noted that Da Man upstaging The Ring General would open up multiple intriguing possibilities. He stated that the legend's winning the bout would be a great cliffhanger that would have people tune in for the show to see what's next.

"A red herring, and Goldberg possibly winning, and then you don't know what's gonna happen after that. 'Cause then you have a Gunther rematch. You have a Seth Rollins possibly cash in. You have Goldberg with the title, like you are definitely attracting attention to tune in to see what happens. So, there is a cliffhanger to that that is kind of enticing," he said.

You can check out the video below for EC3's comments:

While the championship bout this weekend will be Da Man's first match in three years, it will also be Gunther's first in-ring appearance since he defeated Jey Uso to win back the World Heavyweight Title on the June 6 edition of Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen who comes out on top at the 40th Saturday Night's Main Event.

