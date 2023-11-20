Gunther reveals which current WWE star influenced him the most

Gunther is a member of the Imperium faction on WWE RAW alongside Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. In a recent interview, the Intercontinental Champion discussed the impact Kaiser has had on his career.

In 2008, the two men became friends while wrestling on the same shows in Germany. They also traveled together at weekends when Gunther moved to the country from Austria.

Speaking on Under the Ring, Gunther named Kaiser as someone who was partly responsible for making him the wrestler he is today:

"There was never like that one guy that was like, 'He knows all the answers [compared] to me.' You live and learn. It's trial and error. But who influenced me the most, I would say this, Ludwig Kaiser, to a certain degree, with all the knowledge he had from his father, and the whole look at how our sport should be in the ring." [12:22 – 12:47]

Kaiser's father, Axel Dieter, was a legendary German wrestler in the 1960s and 1970s. He passed away in 2015 at the age of 81.

Gunther learned a lot from three other wrestlers

Earlier in his career, The Ring General crossed paths with Japanese legend Daisuke Sekimoto several times. He also faced former WWE NXT talent Timothy Thatcher and English star Zack Sabre Jr. on many occasions.

Gunther added that all three men played a part in helping him progress as a wrestler:

"I remember having early matches with Daisuke Sekimoto in my career. I really looked up to him. I learned a lot there. Timothy Thatcher is somebody that I learned a lot from working with him. Zack Sabre Jr. would be somebody that I wrestled throughout my career. Just to mention a few." [12:47 – 13:07]

In the same interview, the Imperium leader sent a message to The Miz ahead of their match at Survivor Series: WarGames.

