Gunther reveals he has legitimate heat with WWE legend Bret Hart

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently revealed that he has legitimate heat with Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart.

Gunther recently appeared on WWE's The Bump alongside Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser. The two talked about various things, including the former's title reign, the dominance shown by their faction, and the chemistry the two wrestlers share. Toward the end, the hosts asked the two to share their opinions regarding some of the former Intercontinental Champions.

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was one of the names brought up in the final segment. The Ring General praised the former World Champion for his in-ring ability. But staying in character, the leader of Imperium mentioned how Hart often talked about his disliking of certain things from Gunther's match with Sheamus. He stated that he does not forget things and thus won't mention anything about the Canadian superstar.

"I think it is obvious that in-ring, he is one of the best to ever do it. Very enjoyable. He was very popular in Germany and Austria when I was growing up. He was a big superstar there. But as Ludwig said before, I don't forget. And [what] that man said at my match in Cardiff and was not mentioning nice things after that. So, he is not going to get anything nice from me. Too bad he is not in the state anymore to settle this in the ring. It would have been very interesting," the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion said. [57:55 onward]

The Ring General mentioned that it would have been interesting if the two could settle the score inside the squared circle.

Gunther is set to defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW featured a Fatal Four-Way Match to determine the number one contender to Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. The Miz, Ricochet, Ivar, and Bronson Reed squared off to earn the title shot.

The A-Lister pinned Reed to win the match in a controversial ending. The former WWE Champion will now challenge The Ring General for the title at Survivor Series.

