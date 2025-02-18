  • home icon
Gunther reveals one thing he credits Jey Uso for after huge brawl on WWE RAW

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 18, 2025 07:09 GMT
Gunther and Jey Uso are rivals (Images via WWE.com)
Gunther and Jey Uso are rivals (Images via WWE.com)

Gunther recently took to social media to give props to Jey Uso for one thing and one thing only. He mocked the latter during RAW this week, and they were involved in a brawl.

The Yeet Master won this year's Royal Rumble match and will again challenge The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. The champion came out through the crowd on RAW this week and even did a yeet. He was mocking his rival and even took shots at the crowd. Jey confronted him, and they got into a big fight.

Gunther took another shot at the fans in attendance at X by calling them out for their odor. He said he didn't know how Jey Uso stands it.

"I have to give Jey some credit… I don’t know how he stands the putrid smell of these people in the crowd every week. #WWERaw," he wrote.

Jey Uso failed to beat The Ring General the last time they faced each other for the coveted title. The Yeet Master has another opportunity to capture the gold, so it'll be interesting to see whether he'll walk out victorious at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Edited by Angana Roy
