Gunther reveals one thing he did to transform his body

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently shed light on how he underwent a drastic body transformation to get in the best shape of his life.

The 36-year-old weighed around 300 pounds when he signed with WWE in 2019. Since altering his diet and training regimen, he has lost over 60 pounds and arguably produced some of the best matches of his career.

In an interview with Under the Ring, Gunther said he lost weight simply by eating less food:

"I've always been training a lot and hard, but I followed the diet for once, actually. It's just eat less. That was the big change. There wasn't really more to it. The whole game about getting in shape, there's no secrets behind it. It's just about continuity. It's a marathon, not a sprint. You've gotta stay into it, focused, for a long time." [16:05 – 16:29]

The Ring General recently became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history, beating The Honky Tonk Man's 454-day record. He will defend the title against The Miz at Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday.

How Gunther's training with Imperium changed

Away from WWE television, the Imperium faction (Giovanni Vinci, Gunther, and Ludwig Kaiser) used to hone their skills by training together in a wrestling ring.

Gunther added that the training sessions have become less frequent in recent months due to their busy main roster schedule:

"Once a week, we met up with the group, Imperium, and went in the ring and worked out a little bit, but right now it gets a little bit tricky to find that time because we [wrestle a lot]. I wrestle three to four times a week anyway." [17:14 – 17:28]

The Imperium leader also revealed which two WWE stars he expects to feud with when his Intercontinental Championship reign ends.

