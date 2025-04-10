Gunther reveals surprising list of his all-time favorite pro wrestlers

Gunther calls WWE home these days but the heavyweight Superstar made his name in wrestling rings around the world. This is something the Imperium boss has in common with his favorite wrestlers. Gunther is set to tear the house down with Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, and now he's revealing a few familiar faces that have inspired his dominant career.

The Ring General will arguably go down in wrestling history as one of the all-time greats himself. Gunther has had historic championship reigns since arriving in the company, and before that he held multiple World Championships. It's safe to say Superstars of tomorrow will list WWE's current World Heavyweight Champion on their lists of all-time favorites.

Gunther has revealed his all-time favorite pro wrestlers. The 37-year-old is a big fan of two heavyweights who became legends in Japan: Kenta Kobashi and Stan Hansen. He also named two greats more known for their work in WWE: John Bradshaw Layfield and Kurt Angle. All but Kobashi are in the WWE Hall of Fame.

"One of my all-time favorites is Kenta Kobashi. You've heard of him? Fantastic. Stan Hansen... I always liked him a lot. I liked JBL a lot back then. I always really liked Kurt Angle, I liked him a lot. Yes, [Curt Hennig] was fantastic as well. Name the who's-who, I liked them. Yes, I would say I prefer [the big, strong brute wrestlers]," he said. [From 56:40 to 57:10]

The Bull From Vienna has interacted with two legends on his list. The RAW XXX special on January 23, 2023 saw Kurt Angle serve as special referee while Seth Rollins and The Street Profits beat Imperium. Rollins saved Angle from Gunther's bullying during the match. Known as Big Van Walter, the RAW Superstar teamed with Bad Bones for a loss to Kenta Kobashi and Go Shiozaki on June 22, 2008 at the NOAH vs. wXw show in Germany, as the wXw representatives.

Gunther confirms new WWE contract

WWE has locked the former WALTER in to a new contract. The Ring General recently told Ariel Helwani that he inked a new contract at the end of 2024.

WWE's current World Heavyweight Champion received a new tour bus with his multi-year contract, putting him in an elite group of Superstar travelers that includes Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes.

The King General noted that he asked for the tour bus to be a part of the contract. He told Helwani that you don't get what you don't ask for.

