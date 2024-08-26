Gunther's future title rival might already be lined up, ex-WWE star speculates (Exclusive)

Gunther will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin on August 31. Former WWE star, EC3 thinks The Ring General's long-time ally Ludwig Kaiser is a possible future challenger for the title.

Kaiser has been part of Gunther's Imperium stable since 2019. The group has lost two members in recent years, with Alexander Wolfe leaving in 2021 and Giovanni Vinci departing in April. While the 34-year-old German has remained by The Ring General's side throughout that time, he also recently broke out as a singles competitor.

EC3 discussed Kaiser's current role on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show with former WWE head writer, Vince Russo, and host, Dr. Chris Featherstone. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion disagreed that Gunther vs. Kaiser should have been booked at Bash in Berlin. Instead, he thinks a rivalry between the two men should take place further down the line:

"[Kaiser] going away isn't the worst thing that can happen [if WWE decides] to then come back and do it. Because even if they flip that switch and he had a great babyface underdog match against Gunther in Berlin but doesn't win, where does he go from there as that?" said EC3. [10:57 – 11:14]

EC3 believes a punishing defeat in his home country would not have served Kaiser well in the long run:

"So you'd almost have to, if I were to be pitching it in my head, we got to this moment, I have this classic match where the underdog almost wins, almost wins, great moment, I would have to leave that match like a corpse." [11:14 – 11:30]

Watch the video above to hear EC3's take on The Undertaker predicting big things for Kaiser in the future.

EC3 on the consequences of Gunther vs. Ludwig Kaiser

According to EC3, Ludwig Kaiser would likely move back down the card immediately if he faced Gunther in a world-title storyline.

For that reason, he thinks WWE's creative team should write Kaiser off television for several weeks if he faces and ultimately loses to his more fancied, Imperium stablemate.

"I would have to get beaten to death so I can go away for a little bit and re-tool, re-evaluate, put some meat on them bones, but then when you come back you're hot, as opposed to, well, now you're just a babyface who lost and now you're back on Main Event in a throwaway six-man," EC3 said. "Or, 'He's a babyface now? I thought he was a heel?' Because the writers have no idea what's going on." [11:30 – 11:51]

Kaiser lost to Randy Orton in his most recent televised match on the August 19 episode of RAW. The 34-year-old has also feuded with Sheamus over the last few months.

What would you like to see next from Ludwig Kaiser? Hit the Discuss button and let us know.

