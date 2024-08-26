The Undertaker is right to be "high on" RAW star, former WWE talent says (Exclusive)

The Undertaker often speaks to current WWE stars behind the scenes when he attends the company's events. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 recently gave his take on The Deadman's comments about his interaction with Ludwig Kaiser.

On his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Undertaker described Kaiser as "special" and said he is "high on" the RAW star. The Hall of Famer also revealed he spoke to the Imperium member backstage at a recent WWE event in Austin, Texas.

EC3 faced Kaiser several times during their days in WWE's NXT developmental brand in 2018. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, he agreed that the German has a bright future:

Trending

"Since I first met him in NXT, the Performance Center days, he came over, we worked a few times on live events, and I'm like, 'This dude's really good,'" EC3 said. "I didn't always see much character because we were passing ships in the night, so to speak. Following him briefly, [seeing] him change his body, did all those right little things, and definitely is an extension of himself." [1:25 – 1:51]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

EC3 echoed The Undertaker's view that Kaiser is destined for big things. He also highlighted how difficult it can be to reach the next level in WWE:

"I definitely think [Kaiser has a big future], yeah, he should," EC3 continued. "He's a great worker, but I think there's a difference between having a talk with The Undertaker and agreeing with what Undertaker is saying because he's The Undertaker, but then having the courage to execute even if it's not your time." [2:03 – 2:21]

Watch the video above to hear EC3 discuss Kaiser's booking with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE writer Vince Russo.

EC3 on how WWE stars get to The Undertaker's top-guy level

Throughout WWE history, many wrestlers became prominent stars despite not initially being part of the company's main event plans. LA Knight, for example, almost got fired in 2022 before transforming into one of WWE's top babyfaces.

EC3 worked for WWE between 2009 and 2013 before returning for another spell with the company between 2018 and 2020. He believes the likes of Ludwig Kaiser might have to risk upsetting people backstage to fight for what he wants:

"Pulling that trigger, and I didn't do this at times, too, where if I feel so strongly about something and what I want, I'm willing to go all out to get it done," EC3 added. "And if that means I get gone, then so be it, at least I did it my way, and sometimes, too, to ascend to that top-guy status, it requires moments like that." [2:21 – 2:43]

WWE Bash in Berlin will take place in Kaiser's home country of Germany on August 31. The 34-year-old's Imperium stablemate Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton at the event.

What do you think the future holds for Ludwig Kaiser? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.