Gunther's Intercontinental Title match has massive repercussions; Star will never be able to challenge for championship after loss

Gunther's title match on RAW resulted in massive repercussions for a WWE star who will never be able to challenge for the title after the loss.

The Miz has been one of the most consistent performers for several years. He is also one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions in history. However, he has fallen into the shadows of his peers in recent years. He wasn't in the Intercontinental Title picture until a few weeks ago.

It all started when Gunther was a guest on Miz TV, where he insulted and disrespected The A-Lister. This resulted in Miz challenging the Ring General to an Intercontinental Championship match at Survivor Series.

Although the A-Lister lost that match, he was determined to get one more shot at the title. The Ring General obliged with one condition: if Miz lost, he would never get another title shot as long as Gunther was champion.

The match was set for tonight and turned out to be an epic contest. Miz came close to winning when he hit the Skull Crushing Finale on the Ring General off the second rope. However, the champion quickly rolled out of the ring. He recovered and hit his opponent with a powerbomb to get the win.

With this loss, The Miz can never challenge for the Intercontinental Championship as long as the Ring General is still the champion.

