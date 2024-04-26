Gunther's long-time rival sends him a surprising four-word message after massive changes within Imperium

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser booted out Giovanni Vinci from Imperium. Taking to Instagram, Chad Gable sent a four-word message aimed at his long-time rival.

Gable and Gunther have crossed paths on multiple occasions, with the former once defeating The Ring General via countout. Chad was determined to win the Intercontinental Championship, but eventually, Sami Zayn dethroned Gunther at WrestleMania XL.

Following Zayn's victory over Gunther, he successfully defended the title against Gable, leading to his heel turn. On the latest edition of RAW, Gable berated his Alpha Academy stablemates.

In the aftermath, Gable claimed he was on the same page as Gunther for once.

"For once we agree," wrote Gable.

Booker T wants Ilja Dragunov to join Imperium

Following Giovanni Vinci's exit from Imperium, the faction is down to two members and could be open to recruiting a new third member.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated he wouldn't mind having Ilja Dragunov join Gunther's faction. Dragunov lost the NXT Championship to Trick Williams at Spring Breakin' and is expected to move up to the main roster.

Booker said:

"I tell you what man, that'd be a great spot for him. You know what, because just being in that faction right there he won't get lost in the shuffle or anything like that. He's really really good and you're gonna be looking and saying who can we put him with. Him being a part of that group right there you can put him against anybody and he can definitely go out there and shine no matter who you put him up against because he's gonna have back up. So yeah, I can see that happening. That'd be a great faction for Ilja to be a part of."

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Imperium after Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser's actions.