Gunther’s next challenger seemingly revealed on WWE RAW

Gunther's next challenger for his Intercontinental Championship was seemingly revealed tonight on WWE RAW.

The Ring General has proven himself to be one of the most destructive and dominant champions in WWE history. He is also the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

During his historic title reign, Gunther has defeated anyone who stepped up to him and put on some spectacular matches against Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Chad Gable.

Tonight on RAW, The Ring General was in the ring to celebrate his 600th day as Intercontinental Champion. He proclaimed that he would always be the greatest and longest-reigning IC Champion in history. Just when he mentioned that no one was worthy of challenging him for the title, Jey Uso's music played, and he came out.

Gunther mocked Jey Uso for his entrance dance. He then undermined Jey Uso's reign as Tag Champion by saying he only had to put in 50% of the work. Jey, who had enough, challenged The Ring General to a title match. The latter then said that he was going to give him a worse beat down than The Bloodline did. He then shoved Jey, which started a brawl.

Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci also attacked Jey. The New Day then came out to help Jey as Imperium ran out of the ring.

It looks like The Ring General will have to defend his title against Jey Uso next, which could be his toughest challenge.

What did you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section.

