Gunther's next opponent will be revealed after The Ring General squashes Pat McAfee, says ex-WWE writer

Gunther will square off against Pat McAfee this Saturday at Backlash. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. predicted that The Ring General's next opponent would appear after he squashes the RAW color commentator.
Last month, Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship reign ended at the hands of Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. On the following episode of RAW, The Ring General went after the commentators. As he attacked Michael Cole, Pat McAfee stood up to help his partner. The former champion then choked out the former football player. Although Gunther was suspended for his actions, he will now go head-to-head against McAfee at the upcoming premium live event.
Prinze Jr. predicted on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast that The Ring General would squash McAfee. He claimed whoever would come to the color commentator's rescue would then be Gunther's next opponent:
"I think McAfee is gonna be the first one [celebrity] that like gets f**king squashed by a wrestler and takes it and puts the other guy over. And then you can have a match for good because whoever comes out to save McAfee at that point is gonna be Gunther's next opponent," he said. [20:01 - 20:15]
Freddie Prinze Jr. explained why WWE probably had Gunther target Michael Cole and Pat McAfee
On the same episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed WWE's decision to book Gunther to go after the RAW commentary team after his loss at WrestleMania 41.
The former WWE writer claimed that any other way would have weakened The Ring General's character even further after his defeat against Jey Uso:
"So, Gunther loses that match, which weakens his character. To have him just demand a rematch would be weird. To have him have to work his way back up would be weakening the character even more. So, what could you do with him? Maybe you do something so out of f**king character that he loses it when he's getting criticized or even ridiculed by the commentary crew and he goes out and he f**king assaults somebody, physically assualts to different people and f**king loses his sh*t," he said.
It would be interesting to see what creative plans Triple H and his team have for Gunther in the coming weeks.
