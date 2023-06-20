Gunther's potential next WWE challenger sends seven-word message ahead of RAW

Gunther's Money in the Bank opponent could be announced tonight on WWE's flagship show.

The Intercontinental Champion recently found himself in a feud with Matt Riddle. The latter is scheduled to compete against Imperium star Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match in the upcoming episode.

After last week's attack on The King Of Bros, it seems The Ring General is voluntarily picking a fight with the former RAW Tag Team Champion. Matt Riddle took to Twitter to share a message to the fans ahead of tonight's show:

"Monday Night Raw!!! Let do this bro," Riddle wrote.

Matt Riddle has been riling up the WWE Universe as the impending clash against Gunther is yet to be made official by the company. Should the bout be added to the match card of Money in the Bank, it's a no-brainer that the UK crowd is in for a treat, with a respected heel Austrian against the babyface challenger.

While the former RAW Tag Team Champion is a tad polarizing of late, he is still a credible star on the roster, and the company knows this. You can read more about Riddle's tweet regarding his match against the 33-year-old superstar here.

Matt Riddle talks about the transition to a singles star from working with WWE's Legend Killer

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle were an exceptionally hilarious on-screen duo that knew when to put the jokes aside and kick-ass when needed to. Their run between 2021 to 2022 was arguably the best part of WWE programming consistently.

Speaking to DC & RC last year, Matt Riddle discussed his relationship with The Legend Killer and how it ultimately helped him build a good rapport with the global juggernaut wrestling promotion:

“Yeah. You know, it definitely does [the opportunity to get back to being a singles talent shows he’s more than an attachment to Randy Orton]. Don’t get me wrong, with Randy, I had opportunities with Roman [Reigns], stuff like that, especially when Randy was gone. But, I think at the end of the day, that story with Randy, I enjoyed it and I felt like I got to build a relationship and a reputation with the WWE," Riddle said.

Further, he went on to talk about tapping into a more serious side of his. This was evident during his feud with Seth Rollins late last year, and even today with his ongoing issues with Gunther and Imperium:

“But now I think with Hunter in play and now being a singles competitor without Randy, getting more competitive, getting meaner, getting angrier. You can see it in the promos, you can see it in the Street Fights, you can see it in the brawls and like you [Corey Graves] said, instead of being a goofy sidekick who helps elevate his partner and his partner elevates him, now I’m coming into my own as a mainstay single competitor in the WWE." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

The Original Bro believes that albeit those in the locker room probably don't value him as much, but the fans do, and that's what ultimately matters.

Shoud Matt Riddle put an end to Gunther's title reign eventually? Sound off in the comments section below.

