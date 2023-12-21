Gunther's rivalry with 20-year veteran has "benefited" him the most

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther has commented on the impact of his recent rivalry with a 20-year veteran. The name in question is The Miz.

The A-Lister has been in the pro wrestling business for over two decades. He has won several titles in the Stamford-based company, including the WWE, Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Championships.

Miz kickstarted his program with The Ring General before the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event in Chicago. Gunther disrespected his rival by claiming he was nothing but a clown. Meanwhile, The A-Lister asserted that he made the Intercontinental Title more prestigious across his numerous reigns.

The Miz failed to dethrone the Imperium leader at Survivor Series and on the latest episode of RAW. It seems the Intercontinental Champion gained more from his feud with the veteran than just a few victories.

On the 2023 Holiday Party edition of the Busted Open podcast, Gunther reflected on his hard-hitting clashes with Sheamus and their impact on his career. The Ring General further highlighted how his recent feud with The Miz had helped him progress as a performer:

"The guy has been in the company for 20 years. He’s an absolute pro. I feel like maybe aside from the thing I did at the beginning with Sheamus, the program I had with Miz is the thing that’s benefited me the most so far," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

Gunther challenged Brock Lesnar for a blockbuster match at WWE WrestleMania 40

Brock Lesnar has been away from in-ring action since he suffered a defeat at the hands of Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Before the Road to WrestleMania 40 begins next month, the Imperium leader casually mentioned having a dream match against Lesnar at The Show of Shows in 2024.

During the same conversation, Gunther said he was eager to test himself against The Beast Incarnate inside the squared circle soon:

"I don't know if WrestleMania 40 is the time for that; we'll see, but I feel like, in the long run, the one name I always bring up is Brock because I feel like I'm the end boss to a lot of people. But I feel like Brock is somebody who has perfected being an end boss. So, I've got to prove myself with him in the ring, too," he said.

It remains to be seen if Lesnar will make his return at Royal Rumble 2024 and potentially kickstart a feud with The Ring General.

It remains to be seen if Lesnar will make his return at Royal Rumble 2024 and potentially kickstart a feud with The Ring General.