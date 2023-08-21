Gunther's wife pens emotional message on WWE star's birthday

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther's real-life wife sent an emotional message on his birthday.

The Imperium leader has been the IC Champion since he defeated Ricochet on the June 10, 2022, episode of SmackDown. Since then, he has successfully defended his title against some of the best superstars in the business, like Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, and Braun Strowman.

The Ring General has held the Intercontinental Title for over 430 days now and looks invincible. He is currently involved in a feud with RAW star Chad Gable and the duo will collide on the upcoming episode of the red brand.

Taking to Twitter, Gunther's wife, Jinny Couture, sent an emotional message to him. She wished him a happy birthday and said she is the luckiest woman in the world.

"Happy birthday to the most amazing man, my husband! I'm the luckiest woman in the world because I have you," Jinny wrote on Twitter.

You can check out the tweet below:

WWE Superstar Gunther said he can main event WrestleMania 40 as the Intercontinental Champion

During an interview with Steve Fall, Gunther said that he will be the favorite to win if he gets a chance to be in the Royal Rumble as the Intercontinental Champion. He also addressed the possibility of main-eventing WrestleMania 40.

"Who knows? If I get the chance of being in the Royal Rumble as the Intercontinental Champion, maybe. Yeah, I think going into that, I would be a favorite, so that would lead to WrestleMania [40]. So, the chance is there."

Fans want to see Chad Gable dethrone The Ring General and become the new Intercontinental Champion. Only time will tell if WWE would let that happen or not.

Do you think Chad Gable will be able to win the Intercontinental Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

