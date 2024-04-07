Gunther's WWE title match is ending with a towel thrown in with a huge controversial twist, says veteran (Exclusive)

There may have been a huge clue from WWE RAW which showed how Gunther’s WrestleMania title match will end, according to a veteran.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about the moment on the red brand where Sami Zayn and Chad Gable could be seen training ahead of Zayn’s match against Gunther.

There was a moment in the movie Rocky 4 where it was up to Rocky to throw in the towel for Apollo Creed, but despite others asking him to, he does not. Vince Russo says that the comparison is there to be made for Rocky and Sami Zayn’s match, but the only difference was that Chad Gable would throw in the towel for Zayn after having trained him. In the movie, Rocky didn’t throw in the towel, but that would be different here.

The former WWE head writer felt that things would get to be too much for Zayn and that it would lead to the towel finally being thrown in and that’s how the match against the champion would end. This would lead to Gunther retaining the title, with Chad Gable being unable to watch the former Bloodline member being punished anymore and throwing in the towel.

"Did you catch it? He’s going to… Gable’s going to throw in the towel. He’s going to throw in the towel, that’s why they did that." [From 47:14 to 47:26]

The veteran felt that it was influenced by the Rocky movie and that it was going to be influenced by that at the event.

Fans will have to wait to see if that’s how the match ends but it appears to be what could happen at the show. If that is how it ends, then it would leave the champion retaining to continue his record-breaking reign.

WWE fans wanted to see Chad Gable face Gunther

While Sami Zayn is the one facing Gunther, fans were not too happy when it happened.

It was thought that Chad Gable would be the one to win the Gauntlet match to challenge for the Intercontinental Title. But everyone was left startled when instead it was none other than Zayn who won. Fans were not happy and they made it known, with WWE then deciding to change things up.

They didn’t give Gable the match but they did involve him in the feud, with him training Zayn for his match.

