Gunther’s WWE World Heavyweight Title reign will be short (Exclusive)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther became the first person to win the title twice after he defeated Jey Uso during last week's episode of RAW. While his first title reign lasted 258 days before he lost it to Jey at WrestleMania 41, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter feels this will be a shorter one.

Gunther is set to face Goldberg for the title at next month's Saturday Night's Main Event next month. Speaking on the latest episode of the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, a fan thought that Gunther would hold the title till SummerSlam, to which Bill said that he didn't think so.

''I don't, I don't,'' Apter said. [45:20 onwards]

Bill Apter feels that Goldberg will shock the world and defeat Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event to win the WWE World Heavyweight Title. Reports claim that the title was taken from Jey Uso just so that the Gunther-Goldberg match would be for the title. Taking that into account, Apter's theory makes sense.

With this being Goldberg's last match in WWE, if he wins the title, it's possible that Seth Rollins could cash in immediately after their match. This appears to be the basis of Apter's claims that Gunther's second title reign could be significantly shorter than his previous one.

