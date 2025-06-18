WWE could crown two new champions very soon, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE is heading toward a big month of July, as the company is set to host two huge shows in the month. Following the trails of Night of Champions that closes out June, WWE will be hosting the 40th edition of Saturday Night's Main Event and the second edition of Evolution on July 12 and 13, respectively.

Ad

A marquee match for Saturday Night's Main Event was announced this past Monday on RAW. Former WWE World Champion Goldberg returned to the company and immediately challenged World Heavyweight Champion Gunther for the title. The match was later made official by the Triple H-led creative team.

Speaking about what could happen at the event, legendary journalist Bill Apter shared his thoughts in a recent Q&A session with WrestleVotes on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. He claimed that fans may very well see Goldberg dethrone The Ring General at SNME XL before Seth Rollins spoils Da Man's crowning moment with a successful cash-in.

Ad

Trending

"I think Goldberg is gonna beat Gunther. It's not gonna be a long match, but Goldberg is gonna get hurt during that match, and then Seth Rollins comes in with the rest of Paul Heyman's troop. They beat the crap out of Goldberg, [and] Seth calls for a referee. Goldberg has made a successful comeback because he got a world title, and now Seth Rollins gets the belt," Apter said. [17:05 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Former WWE champion's final match could be a memorable one

WrestleVotes agreed with the possibility, stating that there must be some reason behind the Triple H-led creative team booking a title match between the former Universal Champion and The Ring General. The wrestling insider felt that fans ''would love it'' if Goldberg dethroned Gunther and got immediately cashed in on by The Visionary.

Ad

"I think it's more than possible. There's a reason they're doing this for the title. They didn't have to do this for the title, but they are, and if Goldberg wants to win and then go out that way with doing the job inside the Money in the Bank type of cash-in, I would be cool with it. I think the people would love it, and I think Seth would be more than okay with being Goldberg's last opponent," he said. [17:40 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Goldberg had previously announced that he would have his final match in 2025, and his clash with Gunther is slated to be his retirement match. Da man will have one last opportunity to capture another WWE World Title next month. It will be interesting to see if he succeeds in his pursuit.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More