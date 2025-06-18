WWE could crown two new champions very soon, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE is heading toward a big month of July, as the company is set to host two huge shows in the month. Following the trails of Night of Champions that closes out June, WWE will be hosting the 40th edition of Saturday Night's Main Event and the second edition of Evolution on July 12 and 13, respectively.
A marquee match for Saturday Night's Main Event was announced this past Monday on RAW. Former WWE World Champion Goldberg returned to the company and immediately challenged World Heavyweight Champion Gunther for the title. The match was later made official by the Triple H-led creative team.
Speaking about what could happen at the event, legendary journalist Bill Apter shared his thoughts in a recent Q&A session with WrestleVotes on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. He claimed that fans may very well see Goldberg dethrone The Ring General at SNME XL before Seth Rollins spoils Da Man's crowning moment with a successful cash-in.
"I think Goldberg is gonna beat Gunther. It's not gonna be a long match, but Goldberg is gonna get hurt during that match, and then Seth Rollins comes in with the rest of Paul Heyman's troop. They beat the crap out of Goldberg, [and] Seth calls for a referee. Goldberg has made a successful comeback because he got a world title, and now Seth Rollins gets the belt," Apter said. [17:05 onwards]
Former WWE champion's final match could be a memorable one
WrestleVotes agreed with the possibility, stating that there must be some reason behind the Triple H-led creative team booking a title match between the former Universal Champion and The Ring General. The wrestling insider felt that fans ''would love it'' if Goldberg dethroned Gunther and got immediately cashed in on by The Visionary.
"I think it's more than possible. There's a reason they're doing this for the title. They didn't have to do this for the title, but they are, and if Goldberg wants to win and then go out that way with doing the job inside the Money in the Bank type of cash-in, I would be cool with it. I think the people would love it, and I think Seth would be more than okay with being Goldberg's last opponent," he said. [17:40 onwards]
Goldberg had previously announced that he would have his final match in 2025, and his clash with Gunther is slated to be his retirement match. Da man will have one last opportunity to capture another WWE World Title next month. It will be interesting to see if he succeeds in his pursuit.
