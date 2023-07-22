Gunther says 33-year-old star deserves to win gold in WWE

Gunther has become one the most notable names in WWE after having a stellar run with the Intercontinental Championship and becoming the longest-reigning champion of the Modern Era. Recently, he said that Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser deserves to win gold in the company.

Last year, Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser made their main roster debut as a team and joined Friday Night SmackDown. The Ring General quickly captured the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet. Meanwhile, Kaiser stayed by The Ring General's side with utmost loyalty.

Last year, Giovanni Vinci joined the duo, and they reformed Imperium on WWE's main roster. Speaking to Contralona, the 35-year-old star was asked which European wrestler deserves gold, and Gunther named Ludwig Kaiser:

"Right now obviously 'Kaiser' is doing pretty well in the last months, I really think he found the way to stand out even, I would say, without getting the big big chances so really go out there and got a lot of time and show what he can do. He is capable of a lot and a very charismatic guy, even with the limited amount of time that he has he found the way to stand out and I think he would really deserve a chance to get more time and more matches." [H/T - Contralona]

It will be interesting to see when Kaiser and possibly Vinci will win gold as a tag team on the main roster.

Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci have won gold in WWE NXT alongside Gunther

In 2020, Gunther (fka Walter) was nearing a year as the NXT United Kingdom Champion in NXT UK. Meanwhile, Imperium worked for both developmental brands during the stable's prime days.

During the Pandemic Era, NXT UK was shut for a while, but Imperium still managed to win gold. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci defeated Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne (Butch) to win the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships.

Unfortunately, they lost the title to Breezango after a while and remained on the brand. In 2021, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci won the titles for the second time when they beat MSK.

Last year, they lost the titles back to MSK at Stand & Deliver 2022 before making their way to the main roster alongside Gunther. It will be interesting to see if the two can win gold on WWE's main roster.

