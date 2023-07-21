Former United States Champion's popular WWE gimmick was only supposed to last for two weeks

WWE has focused on its workhorse champions ever since the company came under a new regime. Austin Theory and Gunther are having a phenomenal run as champions trying to restore the prestige of the titles. Recently, former US Champion Baron Corbin recalled how 'Sad Corbin' was supposed to last only two weeks.

Baron Corbin has been part of multiple gimmick changes in the company over the past seven years of his time on WWE's main roster. The most popular gimmick is arguably the 'Lone Wolf' which he played for over the year on the main roster after he joined the main roster in 2016.

Sad Corbin was another one of his gimmicks that gave fans a good laugh and showed the aftermath of Happy Corbin. Speaking to Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, the 38-year-old star revealed that Sad Corbin was only supposed to last for two weeks. Check it out:

"How do I make it stand out? How do I make it amazing? How do I take this and turn it into gold? I think Sad Corbin is the prime example of that. When Vince tasked me with that, I saw it as an opportunity to change, show character work, and just to add another level to my body of work. It was only supposed to be like a two week thing and it ended up running for months because I went all in.” [H/T - NoDQ]

Corbin also revealed that he received some advice from John Cena, which allowed him to pursue the Sad Corbin gimmick much longer than originally planned.

Shawn Micheal on why Baron Corbin returned to WWE NXT

After the arrival of the new regime, several changes occurred in the developmental brand, including Shawn Michaels becoming the creative head of the brand and focusing on the product.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Michaels spoke about the return of several main roster stars to WWE NXT and gave his take on why Baron Corbin returned to the brand. Check it out:

"He's coming back here. He's having a great deal of fun. He's finding himself again. He's finding his voice. He's finding who it is he wants to be. Not who someone else wants him to be, but who is Baron Corbin and who is he going to be going forward in the wrestling business? And, more importantly, here in the WWE." [6:27 – 6:45]

Corbin is currently finding himself on weekly television and it looks like fans will get to see his true side after a bunch of failed gimmicks.

What are your thoughts on Corbin's WWE run? Sound off in the comment section.

