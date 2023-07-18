WWE star "finding himself again" after main roster setbacks, Shawn Michaels says (Exclusive)

Shawn Michaels believes NXT provides the perfect platform for WWE Superstars like Baron Corbin to revive their careers.

Corbin recently returned to NXT after seven years on WWE's main roster. The 38-year-old unsuccessfully challenged Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship on June 27. Since then, he has been on a mission to find his true self after portraying several different personas in recent years.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, NXT booker Michaels explained why Corbin returned to WWE's developmental brand:

"He's coming back here. He's having a great deal of fun. He's finding himself again. He's finding his voice. He's finding who it is he wants to be. Not who someone else wants him to be, but who is Baron Corbin and who is he going to be going forward in the wrestling business? And, more importantly, here in the WWE." [6:27 – 6:45]

Shawn Michaels is glad to have Baron Corbin in NXT

Several high-profile RAW and SmackDown talents have appeared on NXT television in recent weeks, including Mustafa Ali and all four Judgment Day members.

As NXT's creative figurehead, Shawn Michaels is happy to welcome someone with Baron Corbin's experience back to the brand:

"That's really fun for us and something that's enjoyable, to bring that reinvigoration to each individual as they come through here. We're excited for Baron. He's having a good time. He's having fun again. And, look, we're excited to have him because it's a huge plus for us. He brings a lot of experience. It's gonna help a lot of our younger superstars grow and to get better because he's a guy that's been there, done that, and seen that." [6:46 – 7:14]

Corbin's two most recent matches took place on NXT. He has not wrestled a televised main roster bout since losing to Butch on the June 9 episode of SmackDown.

NXT: The Great American Bash will stream on Peacock and the WWE Network on July 30, 2023.

