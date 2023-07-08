Gunther sends 12-time champion bold message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Gunther has delivered a warning to a 12-time champion ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Ring General captured the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet last June and hasn't looked back since. He defeated Matt Riddle to retain the title at Money in the Bank 2023 but was confronted by Drew McIntyre after the match. McIntyre had not been seen since WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

At WWE's biggest event of the year in April, Gunther defeated Sheamus and McIntyre in a Triple Threat match to retain the title. Earlier today, the Intercontinental Champion announced that he is joining the Threads social media platform.

Sheamus reacted by saying that he and the social media application were a perfect match for each other.

"A defunct champion on a defunct platform #perfectmatch," tweeted Sheamus.

The 35-year-old responded by claiming that the only thing defunct is The Celtic Warrior's self-esteem.

"Only thing defunct is your self-esteem. move on," he tweeted.

Gunther claims he has lost respect for WWE veteran

Gunther revealed that he had lost some respect for Sheamus after defeating him a couple of times.

Sheamus has had a legendary career in WWE but has never captured the Intercontinental Championship. He battled for the title in an instant classic last year at Clash of Champions, but The Ring General was able to escape with the victory.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump in February, the Intercontinental Champion claimed that he lost respect for Sheamus after defeating him multiple times. Gunther went on to defeat Sheamus one more time for good measure in the Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 39.

"I've beaten him twice now. I kind of, I don't know, lost a little bit of respect for him in the last month. He seems very desperate right now. He's not on my radar, I'm obviously on his radar right now. But if he gets himself into a position again where he is a challenger again, I'll give him another beating I guess. But as of right now, it is not my main focus," he said.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists







- WON Gunther vs Sheamus (Intercontinental Championship) @ WWE Clash At The Castle:- WON Gunther vs Sheamus (Intercontinental Championship) @ WWE Clash At The Castle:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️- WON https://t.co/ElLVrrmx2n

The 45-year-old will be battling Austin Theory for the United States Championship on tonight's SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. Only time will tell when Sheamus will get another opportunity at the Intercontinental Championship.

Would you like to see Gunther break The Honky Tonk Man's record for longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

