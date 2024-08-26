Gunther sends 3-word message after former WWE rival shockingly challenges for the title; pushes The Ring General to his limit

Reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther recently took to social media to send a three-word message after a major title match against his former rival. The name in question is Ilja Dragunov.

Dragunov and Gunther have a long history as in-ring rivals. The duo faced each other multiple times in Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw) in Germany. Their matches in NXT have also received widespread praise from fans and critics.

Although many people wanted to see another clash between the duo on WWE TV, they recently locked horns for the World Heavyweight Championship during a live event in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Even though Gunther retained his gold, Ilja Dragunov received a standing ovation from fans for his incredible performance.

The Ring General recently took to his Instagram account to upload a video of his latest match with The Mad Dragon. The Imperium leader also sent a three-word message after his title defense.

"WWE in Rotterdam!" he wrote.

Gunther is set to face Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024

Earlier this month, Randy Orton surprisingly appeared on Monday Night RAW to confront the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion. The Viper reminded The Ring General about the controversial finish to their match at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in May 2024.

The Apex Predator laid out a challenge to the Imperium leader, which the latter accepted. Later, the World Heavyweight Title match was made official for the Bash in Berlin PLE.

Gunther recently gave his thoughts on Randy Orton's historic career during an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald. The Austrian star admitted that The Legend Killer was one of the greatest of all time before asserting that the latter had ''wasted a lot of potential,'' and he was ''not in the business of wasting potential!''

"Randy's career is undeniable. But on the other hand, we've got to be honest here; he was destined to be the greatest of all time, and with all the bad decisions he made in his career and all the issues he had, he still is one of the greatest. But he wasted a lot of potential, and I'm not in the business of wasting potential," Gunther said. [H/T: SEScoops]

It will be interesting to see if Randy manages to dethrone Gunther in Berlin this weekend.

