Gunther sends 3-word message after major WWE announcement

WWE Superstar Gunther recently sent a three-word message on social media after his major announcement on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

The Ring General is one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world and is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the history of WWE. His latest match came against The Miz on the December 18, 2023, episode of RAW, where he successfully defended his title.

However, Gunther took some time off television and returned to this week's episode of the red brand. The Imperium leader announced that he will be participating in the 2024 Royal Rumble Match.

The 36-year-old recently took to Instagram to post a snippet from his promo on RAW and wrote a message in German, "Jetzt gehts los!" which translates to:

"It's starting now," Gunther wrote.

You can check out his Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Gunther wants to prove himself against Brock Lesnar

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Gunther said that he feels Brock Lesnar has perfected being "the end boss," and he wants to prove himself against The Beast inside the ring.

"I don't know if WrestleMania 40 is the time for that; we'll see, but I feel like, in the long run, the one name I always bring up is Brock because I feel like I'm the end boss to a lot of people. But I feel like Brock is somebody who has perfected being an end boss. So, I've got to prove myself with him in the ring, too," Gunther said.

Many fans believe Brock Lesnar will return to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble and eliminate Gunther, which could set up a strong storyline between the two for a match at WrestleMania 40.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for The Ring General's future.

